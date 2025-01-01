Menu
2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLE43

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, CARBON PACKAGE


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Air Suspension

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Attention Assist

- Power Sunroof

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

51,163 KM

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 43/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ CARBON PKG

12634845

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 43/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ CARBON PKG

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,163KM
VIN 4JGDA6EB3JB025343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,163 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLE43

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, CARBON PACKAGE


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Air Suspension

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Attention Assist

- Power Sunroof

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Tire Rating
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
93 L Fuel Tank
2 Skid Plates
95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
GVWR: 2930 kg (6459 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Axle ratio: 3.47
Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24-Valve Turbocharged V6
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
750.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class