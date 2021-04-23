Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

44,336 KM

$49,989

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

4MATIC SUV

Location

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

44,336KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7019291
  • Stock #: P99008
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB8JB099008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Engineered to deliver an ideal balance of responsive performance, refined comfort and road-gripping confidence on any road. Shown in stylish silver on black interior, the vehicle comes equipped with a wide range of luxury, safety and convenience features. Inside, you will find a spacious and comfortable interior with seating for 5 and enough room for your luggage. The interior features a hand-fitted leather with elegant topstitching of the dash, voice-controlled navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available on the 8” high-resolution display that can be controlled with the rotary touchpad controller. Dynamic Select Knob lets you configure the vehicle’s drivetrain, handling and stability systems to suit the current road situation choosing from Sport to Slippery. There is even an Individual mode you can set up for the way you like to drive. Your safety is ensured with features such as Radar-Based Active Brake Assist, a Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Assist and Adaptive High Beam Assist. Features include Keyless Start, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Smart Key System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Sirius XM Satellite Radio Support, Heated Steering Wheel, Burmester Surround Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Entry and more! All OpenRoad Certified Pre Owned vehicles must pass a rigorous 153-point inspection with a Lexus Canada trained and certified technician to ensure your safety and peace of mind. All our certified vehicles are fully serviced to keep maintenance up to date. Call 604-273-5533 or email sales@openroadlexus.com to arrange for a viewing today! Sales Tax: GST + PST = 12% Dealership Fees: $595 VSA Dealer Number:7827

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

