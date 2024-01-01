$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium V6 4x4 at
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium V6 4x4 at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,543KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DR2MM7JC630593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,543 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2018 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD 59,811 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 22,205 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 59,180 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2018 Nissan Pathfinder