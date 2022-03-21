Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

52,630 KM

Details Description Features

$40,964

+ tax & licensing
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

52,630KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8760398
  • Stock #: B611170
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5JC611170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,630 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Pathfinder White 4WD. Recent Arrival! V6 CVT with Xtronic 4WD Odometer is 3251 kilometers below market average! Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

