Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Rogue

67,681 KM

Details

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,681KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2JC820976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,681 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2016 Porsche Macan S for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Porsche Macan S 109,654 KM $33,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD CVT 67,681 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Camry 4-door Sedan LE for sale in Richmond, BC
2012 Toyota Camry 4-door Sedan LE 113,291 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue