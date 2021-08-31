2018 Nissan Rogue

- Listing ID: 7719250
- Stock #: P330638
- VIN: Jn8at2mv9jw330638
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Reserve W/leather Appointed Seats W/special Quilt
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Mileage
27,000 KM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.