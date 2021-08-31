Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

27,000 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum/Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum/Reserve

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 7719250
  2. 7719250
  3. 7719250
  4. 7719250
  5. 7719250
  6. 7719250
  7. 7719250
  8. 7719250
  9. 7719250
  10. 7719250
  11. 7719250
  12. 7719250
  13. 7719250
  14. 7719250
  15. 7719250
  16. 7719250
  17. 7719250
  18. 7719250
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7719250
  • Stock #: P330638
  • VIN: Jn8at2mv9jw330638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Reserve W/leather Appointed Seats W/special Quilt
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2017 Ford Mustang Ec...
 52,000 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 328i xDrive
 135,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 45,000 KM
$63,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory