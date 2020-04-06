Menu
2018 RAM 1500

SLT

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,879KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4849719
  • Stock #: LS278248
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG4JS278248
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows! This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,879 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LG4JS278248 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Floor mats: Carpet front
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Rear bench
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Rear Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1041 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1676 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1605 mm
  • Overall Length: 5817 mm
  • Overall Width: 2017 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1669 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3556 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1041 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km
  • Manual child safety locks
  • SiriusXM
  • Rear Leg Room: 1024 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3084 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1605 mm
  • Overall height: 1969 mm
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 3 USB ports
  • Curb weight: 2344 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Send A Message