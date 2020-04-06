5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
604-273-7521
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows! This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,879 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LG4JS278248 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
