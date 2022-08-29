Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

88,579 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 9043045
  2. 9043045
  3. 9043045
  4. 9043045
  5. 9043045
  6. 9043045
  7. 9043045
  8. 9043045
  9. 9043045
  10. 9043045
  11. 9043045
  12. 9043045
  13. 9043045
  14. 9043045
  15. 9043045
  16. 9043045
  17. 9043045
  18. 9043045
  19. 9043045
  20. 9043045
  21. 9043045
  22. 9043045
  23. 9043045
  24. 9043045
  25. 9043045
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,579KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9043045
  • Stock #: PW6748
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KTXJS265549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Air Suspension
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 51,520 KM
$31,488 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500
5,212 KM
$139,888 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500
32,321 KM
$66,529 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory