$24,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
77,180KM
Used
VIN JF2GTAEC6JH322726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 77,180 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek