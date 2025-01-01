Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 TESLA MODEL 3 </p><p><span>TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Blind-Spot Camera</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Panoramic Sunroof</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Seats</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Keyless Entry</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Auto High-Beam Headlight</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Autopilot</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Pre-Collision Safety System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p></p>

2018 Tesla Model 3

91,322 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE BATTERY

Watch This Vehicle
12853535

2018 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE BATTERY

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12853535
  2. 12853535
  3. 12853535
  4. 12853535
  5. 12853535
  6. 12853535
  7. 12853535
  8. 12853535
  9. 12853535
  10. 12853535
  11. 12853535
  12. 12853535
  13. 12853535
  14. 12853535
  15. 12853535
  16. 12853535
  17. 12853535
  18. 12853535
  19. 12853535
  20. 12853535
  21. 12853535
  22. 12853535
  23. 12853535
  24. 12853535
  25. 12853535
  26. 12853535
  27. 12853535
  28. 12853535
  29. 12853535
  30. 12853535
  31. 12853535
  32. 12853535
  33. 12853535
  34. 12853535
  35. 12853535
  36. 12853535
  37. 12853535
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,322KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,322 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TESLA MODEL 3 

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT


- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2025 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD/ BRAND NEW for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD/ BRAND NEW 89 KM $71,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Pilot Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Honda Pilot Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 30,003 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross LE/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 7,564 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Tesla Model 3