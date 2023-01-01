Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

73,840 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

2018 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,840KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9839945
  Stock #: 1UBNA20319
  VIN: JTEBU5JR2J5520319

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 73,840 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD OFF ROAD

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

