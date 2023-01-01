$40,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2018 Toyota 4Runner
2018 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
73,840KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9839945
- Stock #: 1UBNA20319
- VIN: JTEBU5JR2J5520319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 73,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD OFF ROAD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8