2018 Toyota C-HR

64,200 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

12288945

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,200KM
VIN NMTKHMBX1JR002162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLE Premium Package

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

