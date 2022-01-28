Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

28,457 KM

Details

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan SE 8A

2018 Toyota Camry

4-Door Sedan SE 8A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,457KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8182131
  • Stock #: P16321
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK2JU516321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P16321
  • Mileage 28,457 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

