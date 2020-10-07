Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

38,992 KM

Details Description

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 6169434
  2. 6169434
  3. 6169434
  4. 6169434
  5. 6169434
  6. 6169434
  7. 6169434
  8. 6169434
  9. 6169434
  10. 6169434
  11. 6169434
  12. 6169434
  13. 6169434
  14. 6169434
  15. 6169434
  16. 6169434
  17. 6169434
  18. 6169434
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

38,992KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169434
  • Stock #: B21064
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5JC059442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 38,992 KM

Vehicle Description

TOYOTA CERTIFIED! LOW MILEAGE! Incredibly well maintained 2018 Corolla 4-Door Sedan LE CVTi-S finished in elegant Slate Metallic exterior paint. Features include heated front seats, back-up camera, bluetooth, lane departure assistance, pre-collision warning system, USB/AUX support, cruise control, power locks, and much more. 160 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. STOCK NO. B21064 LICENSE NO. 7825

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2019 Toyota Tundra 4...
 35,000 KM
$48,989 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE
 15,621 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 77,177 KM
$24,589 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory