2018 Toyota Corolla

35,564 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

35,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6799940
  • Stock #: B21488
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC018606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,564 KM

Vehicle Description

160 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

