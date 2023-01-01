$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
94,752KM
Used
VIN 5TDDZRFHXJS843713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA43713
- Mileage 94,752 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
