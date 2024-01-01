$22,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
V CVT
2018 Toyota Prius
V CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
161,976KM
Used
VIN JTDZN3EU7JJ075117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 161,976 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Luxury Package
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2018 Toyota Prius