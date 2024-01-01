$31,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
18,318KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP2J3094638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 18,318 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
