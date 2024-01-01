Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

18,318 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2018 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,318KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP2J3094638

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,318 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota Prius