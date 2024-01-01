Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

60,077 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
60,077KM
VIN JTDKARFPXJ3086934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

