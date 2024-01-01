$28,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
2018 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,077KM
VIN JTDKARFPXJ3086934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,077 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2018 Toyota Prius