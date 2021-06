$20,999 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 2 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7141660

7141660 Stock #: B21713

B21713 VIN: JTDKDTB35J1601650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 53,236 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.