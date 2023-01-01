Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota RAV4

77,232 KM

Details Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,232KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV2JW436618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,232 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 13,563 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross L FWD 1,315 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Tundra CrewMax Limited 26,046 KM $63,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4