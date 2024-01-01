$28,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
54,532KM
VIN 2T3RFREV0JW844907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 54,532 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2018 Toyota RAV4