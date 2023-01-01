Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

86,811 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Hybrid SE

Location

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

86,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9844334
  • Stock #: 1UBPA12647
  • VIN: JTMJJREV6JD212647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

