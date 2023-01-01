Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

123,457 KM

Details

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

LE AWD 7-Passenger V6

Location

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

123,457KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10523928
  • Stock #: 1UBPA94892
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC5JS194892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 123,457 KM

