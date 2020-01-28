LIKE NEW 2018 Toyota Sienna Limited All Wheel Drive 7 Passenger Van! Only 42000kms! Local! No Accidents! Options include:







- keyless entry



- push button start



- navigation



- dual sunroofs



- heated seats



- 3 zone automatic climate control



- rear DVD entertainment system



- parking sensors



- rearview camera



- automatic headlights



- dual power sliding doors



- power rear hatch



- leather seats



- heated steering wheel







AND SO MUCH MORE!







All trades welcome! Low finance/lease rates! Extended warranty available! All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668 or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

High intensity discharge headlights

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Entertainment System

Panic Alarm

Headphones

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Emergency communication system

Auto-dimming door mirrors

Driver seat mounted armrest

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Reclining 3rd row seat

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Sun blinds

DVD-Audio

Rear beverage holders

Door auto-latch

A/V remote

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Variable intake manifold

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual-shift auto

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Auto high-beam headlights

Power 2nd row moonroof

Tracker System

Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Exterior parking camera rear

CD-MP3 decoder

Proximity Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.