2018 Toyota Tacoma

71,497 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,497KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5AN7JX137309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,497 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Toyota Tacoma