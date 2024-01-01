Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Tacoma

111,905 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,905KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN4JX158666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 111,905 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD PRO - Short Box at

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD 59,811 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 22,205 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 59,180 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma