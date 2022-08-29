2018 Toyota Tacoma

$44,999 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 6 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9235423

9235423 Stock #: 1UBNB45510

1UBNB45510 VIN: 5TFCZ5AN7JX145510

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 58,667 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.