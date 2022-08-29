Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

58,667 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

4x4 Double Cab V6 Limited 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

58,667KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9235423
  • Stock #: 1UBNB45510
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN7JX145510

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

