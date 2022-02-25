Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418513
  • Stock #: P730449
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F18JX730449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seating Surfaces [black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P730449
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER MINT! 2018 Toyota Tundra Crewmax Platinum! With only 88000km!!






Options include:



- JBL sound system



- Navigation



- Back up camera



- LED DRL



- Hood deflector 



- Quilted leather seats



- Heated seats



- Cargo cover



AND MUCH MORE!!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

