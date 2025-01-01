Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2018 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756168787496_5898783545289433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition </p><p>- Leather Seats</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><br></p>

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

25,123 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12903857

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12903857
  2. 12903857
  3. 12903857
  4. 12903857
  5. 12903857
  6. 12903857
  7. 12903857
  8. 12903857
  9. 12903857
  10. 12903857
  11. 12903857
  12. 12903857
  13. 12903857
  14. 12903857
  15. 12903857
  16. 12903857
  17. 12903857
  18. 12903857
  19. 12903857
  20. 12903857
  21. 12903857
  22. 12903857
  23. 12903857
  24. 12903857
  25. 12903857
  26. 12903857
  27. 12903857
  28. 12903857
  29. 12903857
  30. 12903857
  31. 12903857
  32. 12903857
  33. 12903857
  34. 12903857
  35. 12903857
  36. 12903857
  37. 12903857
  38. 12903857
Contact Seller

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,123KM
VIN 3VWJD7AT6JM727732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UH1-5584
  • Mileage 25,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition 

- Leather Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Storage
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Dashboard Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Engine: 2.0L TSI 174HP
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable front seats w/adjustable lumbar support
Kaeferach Instrument Panel Covered Bin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2024 Subaru Forester Wilderness AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Subaru Forester Wilderness AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 9,222 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Volkswagen Beetle AUTO/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 25,123 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 118,950 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Volkswagen Beetle