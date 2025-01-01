Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br></p><p>2018 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF <span>Comfortline <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1761614365053_3815087441448016 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>-  Climate Control</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Heated Mirrors</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p>

2018 Volkswagen Golf

96,351 KM

Details Description Features

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13117070

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13117070.755203556?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13117070
  3. 13117070
  4. 13117070
  5. 13117070
  6. 13117070
  7. 13117070
  8. 13117070
  9. 13117070
  10. 13117070
  11. 13117070
  12. 13117070
  13. 13117070
  14. 13117070
  15. 13117070
  16. 13117070
  17. 13117070
  18. 13117070
  19. 13117070
  20. 13117070
  21. 13117070
  22. 13117070
  23. 13117070
  24. 13117070
  25. 13117070
  26. 13117070
  27. 13117070
  28. 13117070
  29. 13117070
  30. 13117070
  31. 13117070
  32. 13117070
  33. 13117070
  34. 13117070
  35. 13117070
  36. 13117070
  37. 13117070
Contact Seller

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,351KM
VIN 3VWG17AU6JM287751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC2-7591A
  • Mileage 96,351 KM

Vehicle Description


2018 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF Comfortline 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

-  Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Heated Mirrors

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*




Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 242,174 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru Impreza RS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Subaru Impreza RS AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 3,113 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 87,452 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Volkswagen Golf