$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
60,998KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX9JM144864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,998 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAMA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan