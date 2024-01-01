Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

49,838 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,838KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AXXJM020862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49,838 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2020 Toyota Supra GR 3.0L for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Toyota Supra GR 3.0L 2,663 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited 7-Pass 37,995 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Camry SE 72,853 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan