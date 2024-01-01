$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
49,838KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV2B7AXXJM020862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 49,838 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2020 Toyota Supra GR 3.0L 2,663 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna Limited 7-Pass 37,995 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry SE 72,853 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan