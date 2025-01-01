Menu
2018 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMFORTLINE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

BC LOCALNO ACCIDENT OVER 2700$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

40,049 KM

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12648042

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,049KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX1JM023259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMFORTLINE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

BC LOCALNO ACCIDENT OVER 2700$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
3.33 Axle Ratio
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP 4 Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
550.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid and roof mount antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: limited complimentary subscription (3 months)

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 7J x 17 Tulsa Alloy
power recline
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable height and reach driver seat
310 kgs (5
093 lbs)
2-way power adjustable lumbar support and lockable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan