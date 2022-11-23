2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,490 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9340936

9340936 Stock #: 13060

13060 VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM183449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 21,584 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Seating Driver seat w/memory Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation Parking Distance Control Power Tailgate Panoramic Power Sunroof Leather seating surface Blind Spot Detection Start/stop technology 8 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat Fender Premium Audio System 8" Touchscreen 40/20/40 Split Rear Seats Digital Cockpit Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

