2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

21,584 KM

Details Description Features

$38,490

+ tax & licensing
$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Digital Cockpit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Digital Cockpit

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

21,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340936
  • Stock #: 13060
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM183449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 13060
  • Mileage 21,584 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver seat w/memory
Rearview Camera
Navigation
Parking Distance Control
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Leather seating surface
Blind Spot Detection
Start/stop technology
8 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Fender Premium Audio System
8" Touchscreen
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Digital Cockpit
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start
Multi-Functional Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

