2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

48,867 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Comfortline AWD W/ Nav, CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

48,867KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 16442
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX3JM142320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2018 Nov 4 - Glass Record - $797.16 2019 Aug 20 - Glass Record - $84.00

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Driver Seat
Rearview Camera
Navigation
USB port
Blind Spot Detection
Leatherette Trimmed Seats
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

