2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 8 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9441087

9441087 Stock #: 16442

16442 VIN: 3VV2B7AX3JM142320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16442

Mileage 48,867 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Seating Power Driver Seat Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation USB port Blind Spot Detection Leatherette Trimmed Seats REAR TRAFFIC ALERT Pedestrian Monitoring 8" Touchscreen FRONT ASSIST Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 40/20/40 Split Rear Seats Keyless Access W/Pushbutton Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.