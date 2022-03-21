$62,986+ tax & licensing
778-288-5828
2019 Audi Q7
2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
Signature Mazda
13800 Smallwood Place, Richmond, BC V6V 2C2
- Listing ID: 8813024
- Stock #: A00050
- VIN: WA1MAAF74KD000050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,691 KM
Vehicle Description
Call (or text) Dominic Dinh @(778) 2885828 for quick response!2019 Audi Q7 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic SUVKilometers: 45,691Stock Number: A00050To view more inventory:http://www.signaturemazdapreowned.com______________________________________________________________________ Engine : 329 HP 3.0l V6 TurbochargedYear : 2019Make : AudiModel : Q7Mileage : 45,691 KMsTransmission : AutomaticExterior Color : BlueInterior Color : BlackDrivetrain : 4WDVIN : WA1MAAF74KD000050Stock Number : A00050______________________________________________________________________Sales Price: $62,986Price does not include government issued taxes, VIP Package, dealer documentation fee ($675) and dealer prep ($399)VIP Package $288 (Over $3,000 of Value) includes following:- 15% Off All Mazda Accessories- Diamon-Fusion Automotive Windshield/Windscreen Coating Protection- Nitrogen Filled Tires for Life of Ownership- Park, Fly and Store your Vehicle for Free- Free Thule Box Rental Program for Life of Ownership______________________________________________________________________ Every pre-owned vehicle comes with the following:- CarProof Vehicle History Report- Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning- Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection- Lien-Free GuaranteeOptional CPO includes:- 7-Year/140,000-Kilometer Limited Powertrain Warranty- 24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance- 30-Day/3,000-Kilometer Exchange Privilege- Zero Deductible- Available Extended Warranty/Coverage- Transferable BenefitsBenefit from Mazda's CPO Programs- Graduate Program- Owner Loyalty Program- Mobility Program- 1st Time Owner Program*CPO program applicable only to pre-owned Mazda qualified vehicles. Come visit for more details.Disclaimer : * While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with Dominic at (778) 288-5828. Thank You for looking! *______________________________________________________________________Call, text, whatsapp, wechat or email Dominic 24/7 for the beat deal and other promotional deals, gift cards and more on new or pre-owned vehicles!Contact Info:Dominic DinhDigital Sales Manager (778) 2885828 To view more inventory:http://www.signaturemazdapreowned.com Dealer #11029
Vehicle Features
