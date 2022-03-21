Menu
2019 Audi Q7

45,691 KM

Details Description Features

$62,986

+ tax & licensing
$62,986

+ taxes & licensing

Signature Mazda

778-288-5828

2019 Audi Q7

2019 Audi Q7

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2019 Audi Q7

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Signature Mazda

13800 Smallwood Place, Richmond, BC V6V 2C2

778-288-5828

$62,986

+ taxes & licensing

45,691KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8813024
  • Stock #: A00050
  • VIN: WA1MAAF74KD000050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Call (or text) Dominic Dinh @(778) 2885828 for quick response!2019 Audi Q7 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic SUVKilometers: 45,691Stock Number: A00050To view more inventory:http://www.signaturemazdapreowned.com______________________________________________________________________ Engine : 329 HP 3.0l V6 TurbochargedYear : 2019Make : AudiModel : Q7Mileage : 45,691 KMsTransmission : AutomaticExterior Color : BlueInterior Color : BlackDrivetrain : 4WDVIN : WA1MAAF74KD000050Stock Number : A00050______________________________________________________________________Sales Price: $62,986Price does not include government issued taxes, VIP Package, dealer documentation fee ($675) and dealer prep ($399)VIP Package $288 (Over $3,000 of Value) includes following:- 15% Off All Mazda Accessories- Diamon-Fusion Automotive Windshield/Windscreen Coating Protection- Nitrogen Filled Tires for Life of Ownership- Park, Fly and Store your Vehicle for Free- Free Thule Box Rental Program for Life of Ownership______________________________________________________________________ Every pre-owned vehicle comes with the following:- CarProof Vehicle History Report- Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning- Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection- Lien-Free GuaranteeOptional CPO includes:- 7-Year/140,000-Kilometer Limited Powertrain Warranty- 24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance- 30-Day/3,000-Kilometer Exchange Privilege- Zero Deductible- Available Extended Warranty/Coverage- Transferable BenefitsBenefit from Mazda's CPO Programs- Graduate Program- Owner Loyalty Program- Mobility Program- 1st Time Owner Program*CPO program applicable only to pre-owned Mazda qualified vehicles. Come visit for more details.Disclaimer : * While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with Dominic at (778) 288-5828. Thank You for looking! *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Signature Mazda

Signature Mazda

13800 Smallwood Place, Richmond, BC V6V 2C2

