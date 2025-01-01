Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 BMW X2 M35I</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1743807952053_8248601388573771 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2019 BMW X2

67,944 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW X2

M35i/ CLEAN TITLE/ HUD/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12378615

2019 BMW X2

M35i/ CLEAN TITLE/ HUD/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12378615
  2. 12378615
  3. 12378615
  4. 12378615
  5. 12378615
  6. 12378615
  7. 12378615
  8. 12378615
  9. 12378615
  10. 12378615
  11. 12378615
  12. 12378615
  13. 12378615
  14. 12378615
  15. 12378615
  16. 12378615
  17. 12378615
  18. 12378615
  19. 12378615
  20. 12378615
  21. 12378615
  22. 12378615
  23. 12378615
  24. 12378615
  25. 12378615
  26. 12378615
  27. 12378615
  28. 12378615
  29. 12378615
  30. 12378615
  31. 12378615
  32. 12378615
  33. 12378615
  34. 12378615
  35. 12378615
  36. 12378615
  37. 12378615
  38. 12378615
  39. 12378615
  40. 12378615
  41. 12378615
  42. 12378615
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,944KM
VIN WBXYN1C52K5N37592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,944 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 BMW X2 M35I

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Heads-Up Display

- Navigation System

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Heated Seats

- Memory Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Teleservices
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
High Speed Maximum w/Performance Tires
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic start/stop function
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
451.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
190 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD 60,991 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte Auto/ No Accident/ BC Local/ One Owner for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Kia Forte Auto/ No Accident/ BC Local/ One Owner 101,265 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW MILEAGE for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW MILEAGE 64,238 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X2