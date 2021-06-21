Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

14,761 KM

Details

Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

LS - One Owner / No Dealer Fees / Manual Trans.

LS - One Owner / No Dealer Fees / Manual Trans.

Location

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

14,761KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7373777
  • Stock #: PA6021
  • VIN: KL8CA6SA9KC771988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA6021
  • Mileage 14,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with options like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, OnStar, and much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

