Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,854KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5164868
  • Stock #: 135838A
  • VIN: 1GNEVJKW0KJ177232
Exterior Colour
HELLAYELLA
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

With a spacious, comfortable interior, this versatile 2019 Chevy Traverse is designed with the entire family in mind. This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 52,854 kms. It's hellayella in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • 1st
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Surround Audio
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Rear buckets
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Total Number of Speakers: 10
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • 2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 970 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 82 L
  • Overall Width: 1996 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1041 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
  • Chevrolet MyLink
  • Rear Leg Room: 975 mm
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Integrated satellite communications
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2794 kg
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 851 mm
  • Overall height: 1796 mm
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Front exterior parking camera
  • Left exterior parking camera
  • Right exterior parking camera
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
  • 7 USB ports
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1580 mm
  • Curb weight: 1978 kg
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1232 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1460 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1476 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1577 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2781 L
  • Overall Length: 5189 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1445 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3071 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 33,099 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 72,186 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2005 Dodge SX 2.0 Base
 149,456 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory