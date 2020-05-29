2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Convenience External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

1st

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Surround Audio

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Rear spoiler: Lip

60-40 Third Row Seat

Turn signal in mirrors

Rear buckets

AC power outlet: 1

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Wheel Diameter: 20

Diameter of tires: 20.0

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Tires: Width: 255 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

3rd Row Head Room: 970 mm

Fuel Capacity: 82 L

Overall Width: 1996 mm

Front Leg Room: 1041 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km

Chevrolet MyLink

Rear Leg Room: 975 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Integrated satellite communications

Gross vehicle weight: 2794 kg

3rd Row Leg Room: 851 mm

Overall height: 1796 mm

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Front exterior parking camera

Left exterior parking camera

Right exterior parking camera

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system

7 USB ports

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Rear Shoulder Room: 1580 mm

Curb weight: 1978 kg

3rd Row Hip Room: 1232 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1460 mm

Front Hip Room: 1476 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1577 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2781 L

Overall Length: 5189 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1445 mm

Wheelbase: 3071 mm

