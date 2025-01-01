Menu
2019 CHEVROLET TRAX LS AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight  Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition 

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2019 Chevrolet Trax

85,535 KM

$19,880

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD LS/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

12407475

2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD LS/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ BACKUP CAMERA

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,535KM
VIN 3GNCJNSB4KL315130

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,535 KM

2019 CHEVROLET TRAX LS AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight  Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Window& Locks

- Climate Control

- Air Condition 

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
driver seat
Air filter
head restraints
map pocket
Theft-deterrent system
SHIFT KNOB
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Power

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Tire Pressure Monitor System
seat belts
Rear Vision Camera
Seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)

SEAT ADJUSTER

Power Outlet

Suspension

COMPACT SPARE
Mechanical jack with tools

Cargo security cover

All-Wheel Drive
3.53 Final Drive Ratio

6-speaker system

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Armrest
Wheels
Dual
battery
door handles
odometer
cargo area
WINDSHIELD
alternator
liftgate
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
Cargo tie downs
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
floor
steering column
4
Door Locks
Driver
Lighting
Instrumentation
AUXILIARY
WINDOWS
130 amps
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Tires
driver and front passenger
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
removable
Electric
keys
vehicle diagnostics
Tire
Mirror
Cargo storage
unauthorized entry
12-Volt
Audio system feature
Chassis
Wiper
Wipers
rear child security
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
3-spoke
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
inside rearview manual day/night
mounted audio and phone interface controls
outside power-adjustable
2-way adjustable (up/down)
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm
P205/70R16 all-season
non-variable ratio
rear-window
rigid
spare
TAIL LAMPS
solar absorbing
driver 4-way manual
3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
urethane
Wheel
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
covered
Ride and Handling
driver seatback
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as
rear intermittent
particle
tray under rear floor
Seatback
satin silver and chrome
front passenger 2-way manual
single-zone manual
Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details...
for child restraint seats
16 (40.6 cm) steel
acoustic laminated
front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
60AH
4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Heater duct
front passenger flat-folding
stability control system includes Traction Control
manual tilt and telescoping
16 (40.6 cm) aluminum
rear applique
including speedometer
with analog speedometer and tachometer
(2) foldable
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
trip odometer and fuel gauge
interior with front reading lights and dome light
halogen reflector with automatic on/off
reduced intensity low beam
sculpted
Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts
manual-folding with Black base.
side glass (Black.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Chevrolet Trax