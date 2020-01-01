Low Mileage, Chrome Side Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Wood Grain Trim, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats! With all the modern technology of today and all the classic style of of yesterday, this 300 is ready to turn some heads. This 2019 Chrysler 300 is for sale today. This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This low mileage sedan has just 12121 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Our 300's trim level is Limited. Getting this Limited 300 really ups the luxury. You get a premium Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports and an aux jack, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a BeatsAudio 10-speaker premium sound system to keep you up to date. If that isnÃ¢t enough, then heated/ventilated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, memory settings for the auto dimming power heated side mirrors, heated wood and leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, auto dimming rear view mirror, rotary E-shift, power tilt/telescope steering wheel, and remote start should keep you plenty comfortable. As far as exterior features, you get LED fog lamps, dual exhaust tips, and all the sweet styling that makes 300 a statement car. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Side Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Wood Grain Trim, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAEG0KH601010 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o