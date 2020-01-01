Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,121KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502691
  • Stock #: P601010
  • VIN: 2C3CCAEG0KH601010
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Chrome Side Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Wood Grain Trim, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats! With all the modern technology of today and all the classic style of of yesterday, this 300 is ready to turn some heads. This 2019 Chrysler 300 is for sale today. This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. Sculpted aerodynamics, a premium interior, and impressive performance make this Canadian-built full-size sedan a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful Chrysler 300. This low mileage sedan has just 12121 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Our 300's trim level is Limited. Getting this Limited 300 really ups the luxury. You get a premium Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports and an aux jack, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a BeatsAudio 10-speaker premium sound system to keep you up to date. If that isnÃ¢t enough, then heated/ventilated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, memory settings for the auto dimming power heated side mirrors, heated wood and leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, auto dimming rear view mirror, rotary E-shift, power tilt/telescope steering wheel, and remote start should keep you plenty comfortable. As far as exterior features, you get LED fog lamps, dual exhaust tips, and all the sweet styling that makes 300 a statement car. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Side Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Wood Grain Trim, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAEG0KH601010 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: Analog
  • Genuine wood center console trim
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • COOLED SEATS
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Type of tires: Performance AS
  • Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Wood Grain Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: Comfort
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Genuine wood dash trim
  • Genuine wood door trim
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Memorized Settings including audio
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Memorized Settings including steering wheel
  • Aluminum shift knob trim
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Polished aluminum rims
  • Coloured grille w/chrome surround
  • Fuel Capacity: 70 L
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 963 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
  • Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L
  • Front Head Room: 981 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1061 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1465 mm
  • Gross Vehicle Weight: 2313 kg
  • Overall Width: 1902 mm
  • UConnect
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Front Hip Room: 1428 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1510 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1425 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1019 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3052 mm
  • Overall Length: 5044 mm
  • Overall height: 1485 mm
  • SiriusXM Guardian
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Curb weight: 1820 kg
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 4 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
  • Chrome Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2020 Dodge Challenge...
 17 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 13 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Challenge...
 13 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377

Send A Message