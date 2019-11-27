Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels! If you want a fast, powerful car that still manages to be practically sized and comfortably appointed, then look no further than the Dodge Challenger. This 2019 Dodge Challenger is for sale today. The Dodge Challenger is really entering its golden age. With all the heritage of being one of the last pony cars in the 60s and 70s, and all the technology that the new iteration uses, the Dodge Challenger is certainly going to remembered as a classic muscle car in the future. Own a piece of history in this powerful, practical, and iconic Dodge Challenger. This low mileage coupe has just 13 kms. It's pitch black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. Our Challenger's trim level is GT. This amazing Challenger GT was designed to get the most out of that awesome V6. Knock back mitigation, heavy duty engine cooling, performance suspension, Sport mode, Super Trak Pak, and a functional hood scoop deliver more performance and power than you may think. All the while, you stay comfy and safe with interior accents, leather wrapped performance steering wheel with cruise and audio control, in cluster display, auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone automatic climate control, power driver seat, proximity key, remote start, brake assistance, rear parking assistance sensors, and a rear view camera. Stay connected with the Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 2 USBs, aux jack. On the exterior, you get LED taillamps, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps with halo LED accents, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDZKGXKH746572 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o