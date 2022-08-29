Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

11,953 KM

Details Description Features

$54,000

+ tax & licensing
$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

11,953KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9046903
  Stock #: PW6753
  VIN: 2C3CDZBT1KH649354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 11,953 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L Hemi Shaker! Sublime Green, Power sunroof, Nappa leather/Suede, Heated/Vented seats, Heated steering wheel, harman/kardon 18speaker audio system, Navigation, 8.4inch touchscreen, XM satellite radio, 20x9inch wheels, Rainsensing windshield wipers. Forward Collision Warning. Adaptive cruise control, Performance Handling Group, Brembo brakes, High performance suspension, illuminated Air Catcher headlamp, HID Lights, BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection, Mopar hood pin kit and so much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires: 245/45ZR20 AS Performance
WHEELS: 20" X 8" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
A/T
M/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

