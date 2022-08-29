$54,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-273-8018
2019 Dodge Challenger
Location
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
$54,000
- Listing ID: 9046903
- Stock #: PW6753
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT1KH649354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 11,953 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L Hemi Shaker! Sublime Green, Power sunroof, Nappa leather/Suede, Heated/Vented seats, Heated steering wheel, harman/kardon 18speaker audio system, Navigation, 8.4inch touchscreen, XM satellite radio, 20x9inch wheels, Rainsensing windshield wipers. Forward Collision Warning. Adaptive cruise control, Performance Handling Group, Brembo brakes, High performance suspension, illuminated Air Catcher headlamp, HID Lights, BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection, Mopar hood pin kit and so much more!
Vehicle Features
