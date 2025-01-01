Menu
2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sliding Door

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Entertainment System

- 3 Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,912 KM

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT/ RES/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12516214

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT/ RES/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,912KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG4KR649898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Power Sliding Door

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Entertainment System

- 3 Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.





*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
RADIO: 430
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Covered Dashboard Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6.5 Touchscreen
744 kgs (6
050 lbs)
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan