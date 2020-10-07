2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
604-736-282
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
604-736-282
+ taxes & licensing
Equipped with option like Back up Camera, Navigation, Dual Power Sliding Doors/Liftgate, Rear Climate Control, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.
This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9