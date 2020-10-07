Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

37,350 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Nav / No Dealer Fees / Pwr Sliding Doors

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Nav / No Dealer Fees / Pwr Sliding Doors

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6137664
  • Stock #: PV5578
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXKR734765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PV5578
  • Mileage 37,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with option like Back up Camera, Navigation, Dual Power Sliding Doors/Liftgate, Rear Climate Control, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Flex Fuel Capability
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

