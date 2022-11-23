Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

53,850 KM

Details Description Features

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

  1. 9340255
  2. 9340255
  3. 9340255
  4. 9340255
  5. 9340255
  6. 9340255
  7. 9340255
  8. 9340255
  9. 9340255
  10. 9340255
  11. 9340255
  12. 9340255
  13. 9340255
  14. 9340255
  15. 9340255
  16. 9340255
  17. 9340255
  18. 9340255
  19. 9340255
  20. 9340255
  21. 9340255
  22. 9340255
  23. 9340255
  24. 9340255
  25. 9340255
  26. 9340255
  27. 9340255
  28. 9340255
  29. 9340255
  30. 9340255
  31. 9340255
  32. 9340255
  33. 9340255
  34. 9340255
  35. 9340255
  36. 9340255
  37. 9340255
  38. 9340255
  39. 9340255
  40. 9340255
  41. 9340255
  42. 9340255
  43. 9340255
  44. 9340255
  45. 9340255
  46. 9340255
  47. 9340255
  48. 9340255
  49. 9340255
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

53,850KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9340255
  • Stock #: 10371
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR697174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 10371
  • Mileage 53,850 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #V91 as of 11/01/2019.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Back-Up Camera
Cruise Control
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Sway Control
USB port
REAR AIR CONDITIONING WITH HEATER
SiriusXM Capability
12-volt Auxiliary Power Outlets
A/C with tri-zone temperature control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 BMW 3 Series 32...
 49,148 KM
$31,380 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 37,616 KM
$45,130 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 11,363 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

Call Dealer

778-608-XXXX

(click to show)

778-608-5643

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory