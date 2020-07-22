Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion

17,808 KM

Details Description Features

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5363990
  • Stock #: S190349
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU7KR190349

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

17,808KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S190349
  • Mileage 17,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Hybrid, Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation! The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without compromise. This 2019 Ford Fusion is for sale today. The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 17,808 kms. It's titanium in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Hybrid engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Fusion's trim level is Hybrid Titanium. This Fusion Titanium is a very well-appointed hybrid. It comes with SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 12-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear view camera, reverse sensing system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0RU7KR190349 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Rain sensing front wipers
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Diameter of tires: 18.0
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
HYBRID
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Digital Keypad Power Door Locks
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 340 L
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm
Overall Width: 1910 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
SYNC 3
Lane Keep Assist
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.5 L/100 km
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Front Hip Room: 1397 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Overall height: 1473 mm
Front Leg Room: 1125 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1468 mm
Wheelbase: 2850 mm
Rear Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Overall Length: 4872 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
Collision Mitigation
Curb weight: 1676 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2004 Toyota Corolla
 239,800 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz E...
 83,334 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 114,371 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory