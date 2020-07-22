2019 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control remote start Remote External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Rain sensing front wipers Seating Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Total Number of Speakers: 12 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Diameter of tires: 18.0 Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera HYBRID Driver seat memory Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Front sport seat Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets Rear spoiler: Wing 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Wheel Diameter: 18 Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Driver and passenger knee airbags Metal-look/piano black door trim Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Digital Keypad Power Door Locks Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 996 mm Rear Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 340 L Fuel Capacity: 53 L Rear Leg Room: 973 mm Rear Hip Room: 1382 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1445 mm Overall Width: 1910 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Lithium ion motor battery SYNC 3 Lane Keep Assist Fuel Consumption: City: 5.5 L/100 km SYNC 3 911 Assist Front Hip Room: 1397 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Overall height: 1473 mm Front Leg Room: 1125 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1468 mm Wheelbase: 2850 mm Rear Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning: Active Overall Length: 4872 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Reverse Sensing System Rear Reverse Sensing System Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device Collision Mitigation Curb weight: 1676 kg

