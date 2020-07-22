+ taxes & licensing
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
Low Mileage, Hybrid, Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation! The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without compromise. This 2019 Ford Fusion is for sale today. The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This low mileage sedan has just 17,808 kms. It's titanium in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Hybrid engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Fusion's trim level is Hybrid Titanium. This Fusion Titanium is a very well-appointed hybrid. It comes with SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony 12-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a memory driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear view camera, reverse sensing system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hybrid, Leather Seats, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0RU7KR190349 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
