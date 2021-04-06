Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion

75,712 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium Hybrid - Leather / Nav / Sunroof / No Dealer Fees

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium Hybrid - Leather / Nav / Sunroof / No Dealer Fees

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

  1. 6952609
  2. 6952609
  3. 6952609
  4. 6952609
  5. 6952609
  6. 6952609
  7. 6952609
  8. 6952609
  9. 6952609
  10. 6952609
  11. 6952609
  12. 6952609
  13. 6952609
  14. 6952609
  15. 6952609
  16. 6952609
  17. 6952609
  18. 6952609
  19. 6952609
  20. 6952609
  21. 6952609
  22. 6952609
  23. 6952609
  24. 6952609
  25. 6952609
  26. 6952609
  27. 6952609
  28. 6952609
  29. 6952609
  30. 6952609
  31. 6952609
  32. 6952609
  33. 6952609
  34. 6952609
  35. 6952609
  36. 6952609
  37. 6952609
  38. 6952609
  39. 6952609
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,712KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6952609
  • Stock #: PA5822A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RUXKR156017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with option like Heated/Air Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot, Lane Keep Alert, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 56,214 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 16,560 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 31,762 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-282

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory