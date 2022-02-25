Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

45,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 8448198
  2. 8448198
  3. 8448198
  4. 8448198
  5. 8448198
  6. 8448198
  7. 8448198
  8. 8448198
  9. 8448198
  10. 8448198
  11. 8448198
  12. 8448198
  13. 8448198
  14. 8448198
  15. 8448198
  16. 8448198
  17. 8448198
  18. 8448198
  19. 8448198
  20. 8448198
  21. 8448198
  22. 8448198
  23. 8448198
  24. 8448198
  25. 8448198
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8448198
  • Stock #: S556778A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF9K5100436

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # S556778A
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2015 Honda Civic SEDAN
 74,128 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang
 45,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey
 103,140 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory